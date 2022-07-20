Daikin to offer 3K jobs in operational phase at Sri City

Tirupati: Yoshihiro Mineno, Member of the Board and Senior Executive Officer, Daikin Industries Ltd, Japan paid a visit to Sri City on Tuesday, along with Kanwal Jeet Jawa, Member of Board, Daikin Industries Ltd, Japan Chairman & Managing Director, Daikin India and a team of senior executives from Daikin.

Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City, briefed them on Sri City. Highlighting that over 20 per cent of the Sri City customers are from Japan, he apprised how the integrated business city emerged in a short span as the second largest 'investment destination' for Japanese companies in the country. Yoshihiro Mineno evinced keen interest and quizzed on different aspects, particularly on the Japanese enclave at Sri City.

He appreciated the support and guidance being extended by the State government that accelerates the construction works of their plant. In its operational phase the plant offers over 3000 jobs, he said. Daikin India is setting up a plant in Sri City, the biggest among their three plants in the country, which is expected to be commissioned by July 2023. The plant will manufacture AC units, compressors, controller boards and other spare parts, etc., Senior Executive Officer's visit assumes importance as Daikin has plans to invest further for plant expansion and expanding business.