Death of 2 black fungus patients kicks up a row at SVIMS

Tirupati: The death of two black fungus patients at SVIMS Sri Padmavathi State Covid hospital on Sunday has kicked up a controversy with attendants of one of the patients protested alleging the negligence of hospital staff.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani has reacted to the incident and talked to the DM&HO Dr U Srihari and hospital superintendent Dr Ram.

The Minister directed them to provide better treatment to Covid and black fungus patients. He asked the RDO V Kanaka Narasa Redddy to talk to the patient's relatives and pacify them. Both the DM&HO and superintendent have told the Minister that all the patients were being taken care of properly. Alla Nani has asked Dr Ram to focus on providing better food to the Covid patients and sanitation at the hospital.

It was learnt that a patient Vinod from Valmikipuram in the district was admitted to the hospital on May 29 as he tested positive for coronavirus. He was given treatment on a ventilator due to severe lung problems. As his oxygen saturation fell to around 36, the efforts of doctors went in vain and he died in the early hours of Sunday.

His relatives have protested alleging that the hospital was not having required nursing staff and there was negligence everywhere.

Meanwhile, another patient Jayamma, a resident of Bankers Colony in Nellore, has reportedly committed suicide in the same hospital. She was admitted in the State Covid hospital with symptoms of black fungus and was operated on June 10.

Tirupati RDO has enquired about the incident and said that unable to bear the pain at the operated area she committed suicide at a bathroom in the hospital. The dead body was shifted to Ruia hospital for autopsy.