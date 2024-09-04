Dereliction Of Duty: SI, constable, two home guards suspended

Tirupati: Tirupati district SP L Subbarayudu suspended SI Ravi Babu, head constable K Balaji and two home guards T Giri and K Raj Kumar for dereliction of duties. Ravi Babu who was working as a Sub-Inspector in Sullurpeta reportedly distorted a murder attempt case to help the accused in a murder case. The SI reportedly removed the names of three accused persons from the case. He also failed to conduct investigation properly in the murder case and not recorded the statement of the witness and also the victim.

Another person who was suspended is head constable K Balaji working in Renigunta police station. He was suspended on the charges of helping a Chinese national who was arrested for overstaying in India after the expiry of visa period. The Chinese national was arrested after the Renigunta police found that he was overstaying even after expiry of visa in 2021.

A home guard T Giri working in Tirupati rural police station was suspended for taking bribes from tractor drivers and allowed them illegal sand mining. Another home guard K Raj Kumar working in Alipiri police station was also suspended for making false complaints against his colleagues. The home guard through the mobile phones of others filed false complaints against the police personnel working in Alipiri police station which was proved in inquiry and resulted in his suspension.