Develop Tiruchanoor temple akin to Tirumala

TTD EO J Syamala Rao interacting with a devotee at Tiruchanoor Ammavari temple on Thursday
x

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao directed the officials of Tiruchanoor that Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple should be developed on the lines of Tirumala temple. The EO along with the officials inspected the ongoing development works in Tiruchanoor on Thursday. The EO instructed the officials concerned to complete various development works at the earliest for the convenience of devotees.

He visited Aina Mahal, Yagasala, Potu and Prasadam distribution counter in the temple. He instructed the staff to take steps to shift electrical control room inside the temple to outside.

He also inspected Vahana Mandapam, cellar under Asthana Mandapam, queue lines, Mada streets and Padma Sarovaram and gave a few suggestions for improvements. TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, CE Nageswara Rao, temple Deputy EO Govinda Rajan and other officials were present.

