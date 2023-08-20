Devotees rush for Sarvadarshans normal at Tirumala to take 8 hours

The crowd of devotees has been normal despite weekend at Tirumala. On Sunday, devotees are waiting in 13 compartments for a token-free Sarvadarshan of Lord Venkateswara. The visit to the deity takes approximately 8 hours. The temple authorities have made all necessary arrangements to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience in the queue lines.



On Saturday, a total of 79,242 devotees visited Tirumala (Lord Venkateswara) and offered their prayers. On this occasion, officials from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) revealed that the hundi (donation box) received an income of 4.76 crores. Additionally, 36,039 devotees offered hair to Lord Venkateswara.

These numbers indicate the high level of devotion and footfall at the temple during the weekend, and the TTD officials are working diligently to accommodate the devotees and ensure a smooth darshan experience.