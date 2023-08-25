  • Menu
Devotees rush increases at Tirumala amid Varalakshmi Vratham today

There has been a significant increase in the number of devotees visiting Tirumala on Friday, especially due to it being Friday besides being a Varalakshmi Vratham.

There has been a significant increase in the number of devotees visiting Tirumala on Friday, especially due to it being Friday besides being a Varalakshmi Vratham. A large number of devotees have come to have a darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

The devotees are waiting in 18 compartments for a token-free Sarvadarshan and the entire darshan process would take approximately 10 hours.

On Thursday, a total of 67,308 devotees visited Tirumala and offered their prayers and 26,674 devotees offered their hair. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has disclosed that the income from Srivari Hundi was Rs 3.82 crores on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the TTD which released the Special Entrance Darshan tokens for November yesterday will also release the accommodation quota for the same month today at 10am through online. The devotees are advised to visit TTD official website to book the tokens.

