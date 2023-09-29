Devotees rush increases in Tirumala, Lord Venkateswara Swamy to ride on Garuda Vahana today

There has been a significant increase in the number of devotees visiting Tirumala Srivari for darshan. The compartments are currently full, and devotees are waiting in queues. The devotees without tokens will have to experiencea waiting time of 24 hours for Sarvadarshan.



On Thursday, a total of 54,620 devotees visited Srivari, with 24,234 offering hair. The income from the hundi (donation box) was reported to be Rs. 2.98 crore.



Meanwhile, the Tirumala Garuda Seva, a procession of the deity Lord Venkateswara on the Garuda Vahanam (the vehicle of Lord Vishnu), will take place on Friday. This event, known as the Full Moon Garuda Seva, will be held from 7 to 9 pm. The procession will pass through the streets of Mada on the decked Malayappa Swami Garuda. The TTD Garuda Seva is held every month on the full moon day.



The TTD is taking all steps for the safety of devotees during darshan and ensuring a smooth darshans. The TTD is also taking steps to provide security from the Leopards at Alipiri walkway.

After the successful completion of Salakatla Brahmotsavams in Tirumala, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is gearing up for Navratri Brahmotsavams to be held in the next month during Vijayadashami.