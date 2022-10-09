Devotees rush to Tirumala spikes, stands in long queues for darshan

A large number of devotees are coming to Tirumala from all parts of the country especially frim Tamil Nadu due to the weekend holidays on one hand and the holy month of Peratasi on the other. Due to this, the number of pilgrims in Tirumala has been high for the last two day and devotees are standing in queues upto 5 km.



On the other hand, adequate measures are being taken by TTD to ensure that the devotees who are waiting for hours for the darshan of the Lord do not face any problems. The management of TTD has made elaborate arrangements to provide food and drinking water to the devotees.



TTD officials said that this is the first time in the history of Tirumala that this has happened. They said that they will take steps to ensure the comfort of the devotees waiting in the queues and made clear that it will take 48 hours for darshans.



It is learned that there is a possibility of more crowd of devotees for another four days and asked that the devotees to take note of these conditions and make suitable arrangements.