Devotees rush to Tirumala surge, likely to take 10 hours for darshans

During the weekend, the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala witnessed a huge surge in devotees Sunday as the people are coming for darshans from various places. The TTD officials said that it will take ten hours to complete the darshans. The TTD officials disclosed that they are taking all precautions so that the devotees waiting in the compartments do not face any problems. It is learned that TTD has received Rs.4.73 crores in the form of gifts.



Meanwhile, Srivari Brahmotsavam will be held from the 27th of this month to the 6th of October. To this extent, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy disclosed the details earlier. On 27th, CM Jagan will present silk clothes to Swami on behalf of the state government. During Brahmotsavams, it was announced that VIP darshans will be canceled.



On the other hand, the TTD officials have requested that the devotees do not offer any gifts during the Godugula procession that reaches Tirumala from Chennai to decorate the Garuda Seva day as part of the Tirumala Brahmotsavam as the gifts given by the devotees will not reach the TTD.



The officials are making arrangements for Tirumala Brahmotsavam and taking strict measures to ensure that the devotees who come for the celebrations do not face any difficulties. To this extent, Rayalaseema Range DIG Ravi Prakash inspected the security arrangements.