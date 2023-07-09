Devotees wait in 31 compartments, to take 24 hours for darshan

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is currently witnessing a rush of devotees. As it is the weekend, devotees are flocking to visit Lord Venkateswara and waiting in 31 compartments designated for Sarvadarshan and the queue lines are extending beyond their usual capacity. The Sarvadarshan of likely to take complete approximately in 24 hours.



On Saturday, a total of 86,781 devotees visited Tirumala and offered their prayers. On this occasion, officials from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam disclosed that the hundi (donation box) received an income of 3.47 crores. Additionally, 44,920 devotees performed talanilas, which is the offering of hair to Lord Venkateswara.

The TTD is experiencing a significant surge in devotees, and the officials are taking measures to ensure the smooth conduct of darshan.