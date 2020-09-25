Dismiss Minister Kodali Nani for insulting remarks against Hindu gods: BJP

Tirupati: The reported remarks of Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) in Tirumala last evening against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also demeaning Hindu gods, tradition and customs triggered protests from the BJP activists in Tirupati and Srikalahasti on Thursday.



In Tirupati, the BJP activists led by party Tirupati Parliamentary constituency president Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy staged a dharna at the RDO office demanding Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to dismiss Nani for his unabated verbal attack on Hindu deities hurting Hindu sentiments at large.

Urging Jagan to rein in minister Nani, Dayakar warned that the BJP will launch statewide stir if the minister did not refrain from his insulting remarks against Hindu deities and traditions and BJP leaders.

Party state spokespersons G Bhanuprakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, state secretary K Uma and others were participated.

Lashing at Nani and others, BJP leaders said that it was unfortunate that YSRCP leaders not only made objectionable remarks but also not refrained from speaking rubbish politics on the holy hills more so during auspicious Garuda Seva day revealing how much they regard and respect Sanathana Dharma and sanctity of Tirumala.

In Srikalahasthi, activists led by party leader Kola Ananda Kumar staged a dharna demanding dismissal of minister Nani.