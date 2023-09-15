Door-to-door voters’ verification completed in Tirupati district

Tirupati: As part of the special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, door-to-door verification of voters has been completed in the district. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that 17,32,448 voters were verified at field level in the district.

Addressing a review meeting with the representatives of political parties and EROs on Thursday, he said that after completion of house-wise verification of voters list, online update process is going on for which the Election Commission has given time up to September 18.

Zero door numbers are being rectified completely and the target is the preparation of ideal and transparent electoral rolls. The EC will soon provide software for the removal of duplicate voters. Based on similar photos and demographical details, it will remove duplicate voters. If political parties give complaints with full details, they can be verified at field level and proper action will be taken.

Mentioning about the polling centres rationalisation, the Collector said that the process will be explained to the representatives of political parties at a meeting to be held on September 20 and the proposals will be sent to the Election Commission. Claims will be received even after the publication of draft electoral rolls.

Corporation Commissioner D Haritha, DRO Penchala Kishore, EROs V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, Kodandarami Reddy, Chandramuni and Kiran Kumar, election Tahsildar Ramesh, political parties representatives P Sudha Reddy (TDP), Nagaraju and Murali (CPM), Chandramohan Reddy (YSRCP) and Ravi (Congress) attended the meeting.