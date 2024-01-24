Efforts on to improve learning skills of students of govt primary schools

Tirupati: SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi conducted a review meeting on Board of Community Development through Education (BCDE) UNICEF Learning Improvement Programme in VC Chamber on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Bharathi said students who study in higher educational institutions participate in community service along with studies and do social service. As a part of this, students go to a primary school in the village for two months and identify 10 to 15 children and teach them reading and writing and encourage them. Some recent surveys revealed that the learning levels of children studying in government schools are very low. Students of classes 5 and 6 do not know how to read and write and its consequences will be serious in the future. The programme is intended to improve the learning skills of students of government schools.

Students from SPMVV have successfully completed the LIP programme in their respective hometowns. In this meeting, the students shared their experiences and the things they needed to learn and submitted report in the form of a project. The visiting guests told the students what they needed

to know.

SPMVV Registrar Prof N Rajani, Secretary CEO BCDE Devakumar, BCDE Director Prof J Katyayani, Prof Kishore, Dr N Sree Rajani, B Vijayabhaskar Joint Director Comprehensive Education, UNICEF officers Seshagiri Madhusudan, V Swathi Dev, nodal officer Kalpana, Director Training Foundation Rama, Operation Manager Training Foundation Apparao and SPMVV students

were present.