Electrocution claims three lives in Chittoor district

Tirupati: In a bizarre incident electrocution claimed the lives of three persons while two others seriously injured in Santhipuram Mandal of Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district on Tuesday night. The incident happened when the fans of cine hero and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan have touched electric wires accidentally were trying to arrange a huge 25-ft flexi at Santhipuram on Kuppam – Palamaneru highway on the occasion of their hero's birthday celebrations to be held on Wednesday.

Following the electric shock Harikrishna (21), Pavan (25) and Subramanyam (23) of Santhipuram mandal have died while nine others were injured. Of them, the condition of two persons was said to be critical. The injured were sent to PES medical college hospital in Kuppam.

TDP Chief and Kuppam MLA N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the incident and asked the government to come in to the rescue of the families of the deceased and to provide better treatment to the injured. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also expressed grief over the incident and assured to help the families of the deceased. He asked the Jana Sena leaders to see that the injured get better treatment.