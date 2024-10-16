Emergency measures in place amid heavy rains

Tirupati / Chittoor: Due to a low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal, widespread rainfall has been reported across Tirupati district.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has advised the public to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and warned against crossing roads flooded by water, particularly on causeways. The district administration has been fully mobilised to prevent any damage to property, human life or livestock, with all necessary measures in place to respond to any emergency.

In a statement, the Collector said control rooms have been set up in district, division and mandal centres. Officials have been visiting villages and towns to clear blocked drains and alert residents. Coastal areas are being monitored and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Authorities are on 24/7 duty at their respective offices, with instructions to remain vigilant.

The Collector stated that SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams are on standby at the Gudur Sub-Collector’s office. Warning signs will be placed to restrict movement on flooded causeways, with police and related departments taking necessary actions.

To handle any emergency, cyclone control rooms have been set up at the district, mandal and division levels. Citizens seeking assistance can contact the control rooms at the following numbers: Tirupati District Collectorate 0877-2236007, Gudur sub-collector Office 8624252807, Sullurupeta RDO office 8623295345 and Tirupati RDO office 7032157040.

Additionally, all government and private schools, as well as junior colleges in Tirupati, will remain closed on Wednesday. The Collector emphasised that all institutions must adhere to this order. Meanwhile, Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar has also placed the district on high alert due to the heavy rain forecast. Officials from all departments have been instructed to stay at their headquarters and coordinate closely. Measures are being taken to ensure that traffic on national highways remains unaffected by the rains.

In light of the heavy rainfall, field-level reports are being collected every three hours. As part of preventive measures to safeguard crops, farmers have been advised to stay alert. Heavy rainfall is expected on Wednesday and Thursday and schools have been declared closed on October 16. The public is advised to remain indoors during the rain and avoid unnecessary travel. Revenue, police and all department officials are kept on alert, constantly monitoring the situation. A control room has been set up at the District Collector’s office to handle any emergency situations. The control room can be reached at 9491077356 and the landline number

is 08572-242777.