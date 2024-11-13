Emergency Medicine: SVIMS conducts CME

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) held an insightful Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on Tuesday, highlighting critical developments and challenges in emergency medicine.

Organised by the Emergency Medicine Department, the event saw senior faculty and guest experts discuss evolving strategies for providing effective emergency care.

The programme was inaugurated by SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar, who underscored the pivotal role of emergency medicine as a specialty that requires unique skills, focus and adaptability.

He emphasised the high-stakes nature of emergency medicine, a discipline that often determines life-or-death outcomes during the ‘golden hour’, the first hour after a critical event when immediate treatment is most effective. He pointed out that emergency physicians are not only stabilising patients but also making crucial clinical decisions under intense pressure.

Head of the Emergency Medicine Department Dr Krishnasimha Reddy noted the department’s commitment to remaining on the frontline of patient care, with its doctors providing 24/7 emergency response for patients facing acute conditions.

Associate Professor Dr Prakash Babu presented on ‘ED Management in Resource-Limited Regions’, focusing on delivering quality care under resource constraints.

Guest speaker Dr Jai Pandya, visiting from Texas, USA shared insights into handling high-pressure environments, leveraging technology and enhancing teamwork to improve patient outcomes. Another speaker, Dr Amir Rashid explained how overcrowding can significantly impact patient care, delay treatment and increase stress on medical personnel.