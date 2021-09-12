Ensure smooth passage of Ganesh idol immersions: SP Venkata Appala Naidu

Tirupati: Urban SP CH Venkata Appala Naidu on Sunday inspected the Vinayaka Sagar to review the arrangements for immersion of Ganesh idols, where only two-feet height idols to be immersed.

He also visited Chennaiah Gunta Cheruvu where more than 2-feet height idols permitted to immerse.

The SP directed the police personnel to ensure the peaceful and smooth passage of idol immersion without any untoward incidents by coordinating with other department personnel including municipal, revenue, electricity and fire service.

He also wanted them to see that the people while immersing idols to adhere to the state government and High Court directions in view of Covid spread.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the department has made elaborate arrangements for peaceful immersion at both Vinayaka Sagar and Chennaiah Gunta Cheruvu as third day of the festival expecting more number of idols to be immersed.

Meanwhile Varasiddi Vinayaka Nimajjana Mahostava Committee (VVNMC) also made arrangements at both places Vinayaka Sagar and Chennaiah Gunta Cheruvu and about 100 volunteers were involved in the immersion process to see that incident-free immersion.

Speaking to media, VVNMC convener Samanchi Srinivas said about 200 large idols (more than 2 feet) were immersed at Chennaiah Gunta Cheruvu by 7 pm.