Ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers

Tirupati: APSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director K Santhosha Rao asked the officers and staff to perform their duties with the aim of supplying uninterrupted power to the consumers.

APSPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao held a review meeting with the DISCOM officials at the corporate office here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the officers and staff should be in the headquarters and provide better services to the consumers. He said that maximum number of feeder trippings were recorded in Anantapur circle and the minimum in Kurnool circle from April-2025 to June-2025.

The concerned officials should review continuously on feeder trippings and are advised to take steps to prevent them completely.

He said that there was a need to create widespread awareness among the consumers about the PM Suryagarh scheme in the company. The benefits of the PM Suryagarh scheme should be explained to the consumers in a comprehensive manner and the usage of solar power should be encouraged.

Similarly, the officials were instructed to expedite the sanction of agricultural electricity services to the farmers. If damaged electricity poles are found in the fields, they should be replaced immediately and loose lines should be repaired.

He instructed to undertake maintenance work of substations and lines in the company regularly. Further, he directed the officials to take necessary steps to reduce line losses. He also warned that pending work orders should be closed immediately and strict action would be taken against the officials who did not close the work orders.

He asked the officials to take necessary steps to reduce transformer failures. He ordered that if transformers get repaired anywhere in the field, they should be replaced immediately.

He warned that action would be taken against the concerned officials and staff if there are many transformer failures. Similarly, he advised that priority should be given to the survival of the company by collecting the electricity bill dues that have been pending for a long.

Consumers can bring power outages and problems to the attention of the officials through toll-free number: 1912 or 1800 425 155333, Chatbot, WhatsApp chat on 91333 31912 for resolving.

HRD K Guravaiah, Director/Projects P Ayub Khan, J Ramana Devi, Vara Kumar, Dharmagnani, Janakiram, K Adiseshaiah and Shobha Valentina were present.