EPACK Prefab inaugurates sandwich panel making facility at Mambattu

Tirupati: EPACK Prefab Technologies Limited has inaugurated a state-of-the-art sandwich panel manufacturing facility at Mambattu, expanding its production footprint in southern India.

The new plant is built on a 2,83,660 sq ft land parcel with a built-up area of 1,49,151 sq ft, designed to meet the surging demand for energy-efficient sandwich panels. The facility enhances EPACK’s production capacity by adding 8 lakh sqm/annum taking the company’s total sandwich panel capacity to 13.10 lakh sqm/annum. The fully automated facility manufactures high-performance PUR/PIR and Rockwool panels, catering to sectors like cold storage, food processing, and industrial infrastructure. Designed for minimal manual intervention, the plant supports sustainable, energy-efficient production and is compliant with environmental regulations.

“This plant marks a key milestone in our journey toward building greener, smarter infrastructure for India. It strengthens our presence in the southern market and supports national missions like Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” said Sanjay Singhania, MD & CEO, EPACK Prefab.

With a Rs.56 crore investment (excluding land), EPACK aims for a 30–35 percent market share in the sandwich panel segment this fiscal year. The facility has created over 600 local jobs and was recently recognised by the Golden Book of Records for the fastest-constructed industrial structure in India at the site.