Erstwhile Chittoor Dist: TDP set to break YSRCP’s dominance in Assembly seats

Tirupati: As vote counting for the recently concluded general elections begins in a few hours, tension is palpable across all sections of society.

There has been special focus on the results in the erstwhile Chittoor district, where in 2019, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) dominated, winning 13 out of 14 Assembly seats and all three MP seats.

However, there is now a belief that the TDP is poised to make a strong comeback and secure a majority of seats.

Projections suggest that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could win at least 8 to 9 out of the 14 assembly seats, with the possibility of securing up to 10. Such an outcome would be a significant victory for the TDP, marking a turnaround after several challenging elections.

Despite Chittoor being the native district of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the party has struggled to dominate elections there, recording its worst performance in 2019 when all candidates, except Naidu, were defeated by the YSRCP.

This time, the YSRCP is determined to repeat the 2019 results, while the TDP is fighting even more seriously as this election could decide the future of the party. It appears that Chandrababu Naidu will win the Kuppam election with a larger majority than in 2019.

Similarly, the winning chances of TDP candidates N Amaranatha Reddy from Palamaner, N Kishore Kumar Reddy from Piler, G Jagan Mohan from Chittoor, K Murali Mohan in Puthalapattu, G Bhanu Prakash in Nagari, B Sudheer Reddy from Srikalahasti and Aarani Srinivasulu (Jana Sena) in Tirupati are looking brighter.

YSRCP candidates Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy in Punganur, Nisar Ahamed in Madanapalle, Peddireddy Dwarakanatha Reddy in Thamballapalle, N Rajesh in Satyavedu, and K Krupa Lakshmi in GD Nellore may win their respective seats. The Chandragiri constituency witnessed a keen contest with the chances of YSRCP's Chevireddy Mohith Reddy and TDP's Pulivarthi Nani appearing to be evenly matched.

There is also an opinion that TDP may increase its tally by one or two more seats in areas where YSRCP currently has an edge. If TDP is able to win 8-10 seats, it will be a significant boost for the party in the Chittoor district, where it has been showing dismal performance during the last 4-5 elections.

As far as MP seats are concerned, TDP’s D Prasada Rao may win the Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency while YSRCP’s P Midhun Reddy is leading in Rajampet constituency. Tirupati LS constituency appears to be a battleground with YSRCP candidate M Gurumoorthy possibly winning with a small margin.

BJP is equally confident that its candidates V Varaprasada Rao from Tirupati and N Kiran Kumar Reddy in Rajampet will emerge victorious. The overall trends are expected to emerge before noon on June 4, putting an end to all speculations.