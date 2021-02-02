Everyone should follow Model Code of Conduct in elections: Tirupati Urban SP Venkatappala Naidu

Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkatappala Naidu said that everyone should follow the model code of conduct (MCC) in view of Panchayat Elections in Urban Police limits. On Tuesday Speaking to the media, he informed that already MCC came into the force and police is observing every movement of political parties candidates and leaders in mandals. He urged the political parties to cooperate to conduct polls in a free and fair manner and added that police are planning to provide proper security on polling day. And we gave an instruction to SDPOs concerned to visit all the villages every day which fall in their limits.

He appealed to people to inform the police if they noticed any untoward incidents or unlawful activities in view of elections. For the purpose of elections we have set up a special control room under the DSP level officer supervision to receive the information from people and to respond immediately, said SP.

He asked the candidates to get permission from the police station concerned for using loudspeakers in the election campaign.

SP warned that, if anybody gave wrong information police will book them as per law.