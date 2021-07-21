FAPTO expresses ire over govt for not resolving issues

Tirupati: The teacher unions have been expressing their ire over the government's attitude in addressing their long pending demands. With several of their demands unfulfilled for over two years they have decided to plunge into protest mode from Friday.



A meeting of leaders of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers Association (FAPTO) district wing was held here on Tuesday to chalk out the action plan to be taken up in phased manner.

They have decided to hold dharnas at all old Taluka headquarters on July 23 during the first phase. Accordingly, the main programme will be held at Tirupati RDO office at 10 am on that day in which teachers will take part following Covid norms.

Speaking on the occasion, United Teachers Federation (UTF) Chittoor district President and FAPTO leader K Muthyala Reddy said that several rounds of discussions with the officials on teachers' problems have gone futile while new problems have been emerging causing much dissatisfaction to the teachers.

The implementation of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations due from 2018 was already delayed by 36 months. Further, no amount was earmarked in this year's budget for this. The Chief Minister's assurance of abolishing the contributory pension scheme (CPS) within one week of assuming power was completely ignored.

Tirupati division FAPTO chairman Rukmangada said that the government is not even clearing the pending instalments of dearness allowance (DA). Till now six instalments were pending and the pension benefits for the retired and deceased teachers have been delayed for several months.

FAPTO co-chairmen Venkata Muni and Lakshmaiah have recalled that around 25,000 teacher posts have been lying vacant in the State due to which there is severe scarcity for subject teachers. Another Co-chairman of FAPTO GV Ramana, women leader A Padmaja, State leader SS Naidu, Dandu Ramachandraiah, Bandi Madhusudan Reddy and others also spoke.