FAPTO stages dharna at Chittoor DEO office

Chittoor: District FAPTO has staged dharna for above 12 hours from 12 am today . Speaking on the occasion District FAPTO President Devarajulu Reddy...

Chittoor: District FAPTO has staged dharna for above 12 hours from 12 am today . Speaking on the occasion District FAPTO President Devarajulu Reddy slammed that Government was resorting to harass the teachers with vested motive The teachers are not culprits.

They are over burdened with unconcerned duties and assessments .The Government should immediately resume the old pension scheme he demanded .

