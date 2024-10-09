Fervour, gaiety mark Garuda Vahana Seva

Tirumala: Lakhs witnessed Garuda Seva of Sri Malayappa Swamy on Tuesday amidst spiritual fervour knowing no bounds chanting ‘Govinda....Govinda’ which echoed everywhere in Tirumala.

Garuda Vahana Seva is a significant religious event in all the carrier processions of Srivaru that symbolizes the eternal bond between the deity and His devotees.

Garuda is a divine eagle that embodies unwavering devotion and Servitude. Garuda is often depicted as a large and majestic eagle, symbolizing unparalleled speed and strength.

Legend says that Garuda, the King of Aves and favourite charioteer of Sri Mahavishnu(Sri Venkateswara) considered the most respected and most sought-after follower of His Master. The darshan of Srivaru on Garuda vahanam is strongly believed to be very auspicious, which fulfils the desires of all His devotees.

HH Sri Pedda Jeeyangar, Sri Chinna Jeeyangar, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar and other officials were also present.