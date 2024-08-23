Fixed rates for sand transport: Collector Anand

Nellore: Following the government’s directions, fixed tariff for sand transportation came into implementation from Thursday (August 22), in order to lower transport charges, informed district Collector O Anand. He held a meeting with transporters and the officials of transport department over fixing the rates, here on Thursday.

Later speaking to the media, Collector Anand said that 36,000 metric tonnes of sand is available at Marripadu mandal. Every day 1,000 metric tonnes of sand is being transported from this point to various places in the district. Following representation form consumers over the burden of transport charges, the government has fixed the charges like this. For 10 tonnes of sand, Rs 1,500 for a distance of 0- 5 km, Rs 2,000 for 6-15 km, Rs 3,500 for 16-30 km, Rs 4,500 for 31-45 km and Rs 5,500 for 46-60 km for 6-tyre lorry. If the distance is more than 60 km, consumer has to pay Rs 9 extra per every tonne.

For 18 tonnes over 10-tyre lorry, tariff will be Rs 2,000 for 0-5 km, Rs 3,000 for 6-15 km, Rs 5,000 for 16-30 km, Rs 7,500 for 31-45 km, and Rs 8,500 for 46-60 km. Consumer has to pay Rs 7.50 extra per tonne after 60 km distance. For 4 tonnes capacity tractor, transport charges will be Rs 800 for 0-5 km, Rs 1,500 for 6-15 km, Rs 2,400 for 16-30 km, Rs 3,000 for 31-45 km, and Rs 3,500 for 46-60 km. After 60 km, consumer must pay Rs 12 per every km.

Collector Anand said that consumer should file complaints if additional charges collected from them to 0861- 294356 or [email protected].