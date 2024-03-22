Live
- Nandini to head CII southern region
- PM Modi leaves for two-day visit to Bhutan
- New Delhi: Congress fighting ‘hate-filled asuri shakti’ says Rahul Gandhi
- New Delhi: Sadhguru recovering well
- New Delhi: Karti took Rs 50L bribe in Chinese visa case says Enforcement Directorate
- YSRCP fields 4 women from Guntur district
- Chandigarh: We will win all 10 LS seats from Haryana says Nayab Singh Saini
- Vemireddy meets JSP leaders
- Special attention on creation of infrastructure facilities: Collector
- Chandigarh: AAP’s candidates for 5 seats in next 5 days says Bhagwant Mann
Focus on campaign, Lokesh tells Arani

Tirupati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh put an end to the ongoing controversy over Tirupati Assembly constituency Jana Sena candidate and sitting Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivaslu. A section of both TDP and Jana Sena leaders and cadres were opposing his candidature saying that he is non-local to the constituency. Some of them have even openly made statements against his candidature and took their displeasure to the notice of their party high commands.
Against this backdrop, Srinivasulu met Lokesh at Tirumala on Thursday. It is learnt that he has advised the Jana Sena Party candidate that there will be no change in the party decision and all ambiguity will end soon. He told the candidate to focus and intensify his campaign.
Meanwhile, Srinivasulu has even opened his office at the Khadi colony in the city and formally made ‘Gruhapravesam’ into his house at Padmavathipuram by performing homam and other rituals. However, as the discontent on Srinivasulu is growing in TDP, Jana Sena and BJP, it has to be seen how the three parties try to pacify their leaders.