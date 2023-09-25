Gaiety marks Golden umbrella festival at Tirumala

Tirumala: As part of ongoing Srivari annual Brahmotsavam festivities, the Bangaru Godugu festival was grandly celebrated on Sunday evening in connection with Rathotsavam on September 25.

Special pujas were held for the umbrellas on Sunday wherein the Kalyanakatta workers performed installation rituals of the new umbrella and handed them over to TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Chairman said the umbrellas were presented on Rathotsavam day by the descendants of Sri Pantulu family, who built the first Kalyana Katta and handed over to TTD in 1946 after the Devasthanam took over the tonsure centre. Ramanathan, the son of Shivaram Pantulu family has been presenting the umbrellas for the last 39 years for crowning the wooden chariot which will be taken in a procession with deities atop on the penultimate day of annual Brahmotsavams.

TTD Board member Yanadaiah, Srivari temple DyEO Lokanathan, Kalyana Katta DyEO Selvam and AEO Ramakantha Rao were also present. Meanwhile the TTD has geared up its administration for the conduct of Rathotsavam on Monday.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the Utsavam in which the deities will be taken in a procession mounted on the flower-decked Ratham. The devotees pull the mammoth Ratham in four Mada streets and the Usavam is one of the major event in the Brahmotsavams.