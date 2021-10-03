Gandhi's teachings still relevant : Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati/Chittoor/Kadapa: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said Gandhiji's teachings are more relevant in the present context of the society torn with many conflicts and growing materialism.

On the occasion of Gandhi's 152th birth anniversary, MLA Karunakar Reddy along with MP Gurumoorthy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner P S Girisha, MLC Yandapalli Srinivasulu unveiled the Gandhiji's bronze statue at East Police Station Circle on Saturday, installed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) replacing the old one at the same place.

Speaking after unveiling, Karunakar Reddy said Gandhiji's teachings were more relevant to the present day society particularly the non-violence, which the Mahatma made as weapon for his fight against British rulers.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, corporators and YSRCP leaders, officials and non-officials were present.

Meanwhile, various offices, institutions, individuals, social organisations, political parties paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. At District Police Office, Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu paid floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and former second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Sastry and recalled their outstanding contribution for the welfare of the people after hailing the bravery of Sastry during Indo-Pak war in 1965. Tirumala Additional SP Muniramaiah, DSP Prabhakar Rao, CIs Jaganmohan Reddy, Chandrasekhar and other staff were present.

At Task Force office, DSP Muralidhar along CIs Chandrasekhar, Venkat Ravi, RI Suresh Reddy and also others paid rich tributes to both great leaders Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Sastry.

TDP leaders Ravi Naidu, Sandeep, Anand Goud, RP Srinivasulu, Madhu Babu, Srinivas Yadav, Kirshna Yadav paid tributes to Gandhi at newly installed statue and wanted the activists to take up demised leader's principles. CPM and CITU leaders paid rich tributes to the Gandhi's statue and called upon youth to follow Gandhi's principles for their bright future.

At SPDCL office, Chief General Manager (CGM)s SH Rasheed and Subbaraju along with officials and staff paid tributes to Gandhi by garlanding to his portrait.

BJP leaders Chandra Reddy, Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Munikrishna Yadav, Subramanyam Yadav , Ravi, Subramanyam Reddy and others paid tributes to Gandhi at his statue. In Chittoor, MLA A Srinivasulu has paid rich floral tributes to Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi to mark his birth anniversary. Speaking on the occasion, he lauded Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for launching Jagananna Sankalpam with an objective of achieving clean and green in villages and towns. He said that it would be ideal for one and all to take part in the programme irrespective of party affiliations and organisations. In Kadapa, MP Y S Avinash Reddy, Mayor K Suresh Babu, Badvel MLA candidate Dr Sudha, former MLC Govinda Reddy garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and paid rich tributes in Badvel town on Saturday.