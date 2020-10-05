Garuda flyover works going on in brisk pace in Tirupati city

Garuda flyover in Tirupati

Garuda flyover works are going on at brisk pace in Tirupati city. The flyover construction was designed at a cost of Rs 684 crores was delayed due to corona pandemic and other reasons. After that MCT authorities took interest to speed up the works, by their continued efforts AFCON Company intensified the works speed.

Following their continuous reviews, flyover construction company AFCON had built flyover pillars from Market yard to Nandi circle via Lakshmipuram, Ramanju circle, RTC Poornakumbham circle and LeelaMahal Junction. In the main stretch construction company has started the cement concrete segments add-on works.

For this AFCON company preparing casting cement segments at their work site near Avilala, from there they are carrying those segments for attaching on Garuda flyover pillars. In this regard MCT Commissioner PS Girisha is regularly supervising the flyover works in the field. MCT superintending engineer B Chandrashekar inspected the works often to construct the flyover as per approved designs. In addition, flyover connecting works with various traffic junctions were also started in the city.

First officials started connecting passage work at RTC central bus stand main gate. And also they began LeelaMahal Junction connecting passage landing works with support of giant machines.

Out of 2025 cement segment bridges 230 numbers were casted and erected. To speed up these works officials diverted vehicle traffic between the Nandi Circle to Leela Mahal Junction. MCT Commissioner PS Girisha said that MCT aim is to complete Garuda Varadhi(flyover) works as soon as. Even night time also flyover construction company AFCON is doing work, our engineers following the work progress and continuously keeping in touch with company engineers for extending technical support to them.