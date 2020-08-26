Government Whip CheviReddy meets MLA Bhumana at Ruia hospital

Tirupati: Government Whip and Chandra Giri MLA CheviReddy Bhaskar Reddy met his political guru and Tirupati city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy at Ruya Hospital where the Bhumana was admitted for covid-19 treatment.

It may be noted that MLA Bhumana tested positive and joined state covid hospital Ruiya on Wednesday morning for treatment.

When the information came to his notice, Whip CheviReddy visited the Ruya hospital and met Bhumana in a special ward and enquired about his health condition and interacted with him for some time. In this connection CheviReddy said that " he is praying to god for MLA Bhumana speed recovery from covid-19".