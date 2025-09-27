Govt appoints committee to manage SVUCC stores

Tirupati: The State government has appointed a three-member non-official person-in-charge committee to manage Sri Venkateswara University Consumers Cooperative Stores Ltd., located on the SVU campus in Tirupati.

The members of the committee are – K Siva Prasad (Chairperson), K Nagaraju and T Vijaya Saradhi (Members).

According to orders issued by the Agriculture and Cooperation Department, the new committee will replace the existing official person-in-charge and will function until December 7, 2025, or until further orders, whichever comes earlier.