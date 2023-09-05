Live
Govt making medical education out of reach for BCs, alleges TDP
Tirupati: TDP BC Cell submitted a representation to District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy on Monday alleging the injustice meted out to BCs in providing medical education. Later, the members of the BC cell led by its Tirupati parliamentary constituency president Rudrakoti Sadasivam staged a protest before the Collectorate. He said that the decision of the state government to sell the seats in the newly established medical colleges was very unfortunate.
By allocating 50 percent seats in convenor quota, 35 percent in self-financing and 15 percent in NRI quotas, SC students will lose 48 seats, ST students 19 seats and BC students 93 seats. The government intends to do business with the seats meant for the backward classes’ students and making them unable to pursue medical education. He demanded the state government to withdraw the decision immediately. TDP BC leaders Muniswamy, Renukamma, M Ravi, Viswanatham, A Tulasi Das and others were present.