Hindu Dharma to be propagated extensively, says TTD EO

Tirupati: The temple city reverberated with the divine chants of Govinda Namas and shined bright with the illumination of scores of ghee lit lamps at the Parade Grounds of TTD as part of Karthika Maha Deepotsavam event on Friday night. Speaking on the auspicious occasion, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said TTD mulled Karthika Deepotsavam from the past two years with an aim to spread the divine power in the human lives which will keep them strong and healthy throughout their life.

He said Karthika Maha Deepotsavam was observed earlier in Yaganti and Visakhapatnam,which received huge response from the citizens there. "Tirupati is the third in the row to observe the fete. More religious and spiritual programmes have been mulled in the days to come at different parts across the country in the sacred month of Karthika," the EO added.

The devotional dance ballet 'Deepa Lakshmi Namosthute', by students of TTD's SV College of Music and Dance, sankeertans by Annamacharya Project artists, and commentary by Vedic Pundit Dr Maruti stood as a special attraction for the entire event. The devotees chanted Deepa Mantram and Lakshmi Ashtothram, Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam in chorus with the archakas under the directives of Veda Pundits and performed Deepotsavam in a grand manner.

Chief priests of Tirumala Venugopala Deekshitulu, Krishna Seshachala Deekshitulu and Govindaraja Deekshitulu performed the rituals to the utsava deities of Sri Bhu sameta Sri Srinivasa Swamy along with Mahalakshmi Ammavaru while Archaka Sai Swamy rendered all relevant Shlokas and performed pujas.

Board members P Ashok Kumar, Marutiprasad, Sriramulu, Commissioner Anupama Anjali, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, V Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Chairman SVBC Saikrishna Yachendra, CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, CE Sri Nageswara Rao, and others present.