Hygiene awareness session held for adolescent girls
In a concerted effort to address the critical issue of menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls, an insightful awareness session titled ‘Personal Hygiene for Adolescent Girls’ was conducted at APSW Residential School, Sullurupeta.
This initiative which was organised by Mana Samskruthi Seva Trust in collaboration with Unicharm, a leading manufacturer of health and hygiene products, and Sri City Foundation received praise.
Nireesha Sannareddy representing Sri City Foundation said that the session sheds light on the challenges faced by school girls due to insufficient awareness and limited access to menstrual hygiene products, particularly in rural areas, leading to school absenteeism
and dropouts.
The session featured hygiene expert from the CSR wing of Unicharm Ankita who provided valuable insights on maintaining healthy menstrual hygiene practices and highlighted the company's commitment to promoting health and hygiene among adolescent girls. Tejovati of Mana Samskruthi Seva Trust also addressed the session.
Highlighting the significance of the programme, Trust founder and chairman Dr K Harinadha Reddy expressed gratitude to Unicharm and Sri City Foundation for their unwavering support in championing the cause. In a gesture of support, Unicharm distributed sanitary napkin packs to over 1,100 girl students from APSW Residential School, Govt. BC Girls Hostel, Sullurupeta and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Tada.