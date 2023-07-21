Live
IAS probationers visit Sri City on a study tour
Tirupati: A ten-member team of 2022 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationers of AP cadre visited Sri City on a study tour on Thursday. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy gave them a presentation on the saga of Sri City, detailing how it has emerged as one of the mega industrial parks in the country. He said that Sri City has emerged as a ‘must visit place’ for planners, administrators and technocrats in the country. It is an honour that they are referring to and studying Sri City’s project execution strategy.
As evident from the feedback, they were all impressed with Sri City’s infrastructure and eco-friendly ambience and they all praised its perfect planning, keenness on job creation and positive impact on the entire region. They all thanked Sri City MD for sharing some of the valuable experiences gained during the build phase of Sri City. As part of the ‘AP Darshan’ tour, the trainee officers visited the place. They went around the mega industrial park and visited the production unit of Blue Star.