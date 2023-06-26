IMA relaunches ‘Aao Gaon Chale’ by conducting a health camp

Tirupati: Indian Medical Association (IMA) relaunched the ‘Aao Gaon Chale’ programme by organising a mega health camp in association with a vernacular daily ‘Praja Shakti’ at BTR colony in Mangalam area of Tirupati rural mandal on Sunday.

The camp’s banner was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan. IMA national vice-president Dr Daggumati Sreehari Rao presided over the meeting which was attended by District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC said that doctors will always strive to save patients and it is not correct to blame them when they could not do so when the situation goes beyond their hands. Several doctors who rendered great services to patients died in Covid pandemic, he recalled.

The Collector said that the state government has been spending huge funds for public health as good health is the real wealth. The government has been conducting cancer screening camps for 40-45 years women.

Dr Sreehari Rao said that since 2003 onwards, IMA has been adopting rural areas and providing medical services and advice.

CPM leader Kandarapu Murali, government maternity hospital superintendent Dr Parthasarathi Reddy, Dr Yugandar, Dr DL Venkatesh, Dr R Ramesh Babu and others were present.