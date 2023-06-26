  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

IMA relaunches ‘Aao Gaon Chale’ by conducting a health camp

IMA national vice-president Dr D Sreehari Rao speaking at the mega health camp held at BTR colony of Tirupati rural mandal on Sunday. Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam and others are seen.
x

IMA national vice-president Dr D Sreehari Rao speaking at the mega health camp held at BTR colony of Tirupati rural mandal on Sunday. Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam and others are seen.

Highlights

Tirupati: Indian Medical Association (IMA) relaunched the ‘Aao Gaon Chale’ programme by organising a mega health camp in association with a vernacular...

Tirupati: Indian Medical Association (IMA) relaunched the ‘Aao Gaon Chale’ programme by organising a mega health camp in association with a vernacular daily ‘Praja Shakti’ at BTR colony in Mangalam area of Tirupati rural mandal on Sunday.

The camp’s banner was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan. IMA national vice-president Dr Daggumati Sreehari Rao presided over the meeting which was attended by District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC said that doctors will always strive to save patients and it is not correct to blame them when they could not do so when the situation goes beyond their hands. Several doctors who rendered great services to patients died in Covid pandemic, he recalled.

The Collector said that the state government has been spending huge funds for public health as good health is the real wealth. The government has been conducting cancer screening camps for 40-45 years women.

Dr Sreehari Rao said that since 2003 onwards, IMA has been adopting rural areas and providing medical services and advice.

CPM leader Kandarapu Murali, government maternity hospital superintendent Dr Parthasarathi Reddy, Dr Yugandar, Dr DL Venkatesh, Dr R Ramesh Babu and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X