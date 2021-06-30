India needs techies to achieve 5 trillion-dollar economy goal

Tirupati: The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 endeavours to produce students with scientific temper, rational and critical thinking endowed with 21st century knowledge and skills while displaying a strong character. Delivering the convocation address at Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics & IT Sanjay Dhotre has said that Indian students will be the top-class citizens of this country and the world.

Underlining the importance of digital technology which is playing a massive role in transforming the whole world economy, the Minister said the digital Universe was ever expanding. While working to achieve a goal of a 5 trillion-dollar economy, he said India was actively focussing on the strength of the digital economy which needs young technocrats.

He recalled that young innovators have changed the face of technology enabled economy which is nothing short of a digital revolution in India. He called upon the graduates to play their part while history is being created by leading the digital march.

The chairman of board of governors of IIIT Sri City M Balasubramaniam stressed on the fact that the future growth relies on competitiveness and innovation, skills and productivity and these in turn rely on the education of our people-students.

Technology will not replace great teachers but technology in the hands of great teachers can be transformational. He said the board of governors have taken up the task of a 15-year vision and a five-year strategic plan for the institution.

Director Dr G Kannabiran said that a total of 261 students comprising 164 Computer Science and Engineering students and 97 Electronics and Communication Engineering students received degrees in the convocation which also includes 28 Honours students from both disciplines.