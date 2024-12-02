IndiGo resumes direct flight between Tirupati & Mumbai

Tirupati: IndiGo Airlines has reinstated its direct flight connecting Tirupati to Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in improving air connectivity between the temple city of Lord Venkateswara and India’s financial capital.

The recommencement of this route is a testament to the efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, who played pivotal roles in making this connection a reality.

Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy also made relentless efforts in getting the much-needed direct flight service from Mumbai to Tirupati into reality. He consistently raised the matter with the Civil Aviation Minister, emphasising the significance of direct flights for devotees and other travellers which yielded results within five months. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy also has been making persistent efforts in getting more connectivity from Tirupati Airport.

The inaugural flight, with a capacity of 186 seats, took off on Sunday, signifying a boost to Tirupati’s aviation network. The service strengthens Tirupati’s position as a major travel hub, catering to pilgrims and business travellers alike.

The Mumbai-Tirupati flight will depart from Mumbai at 5.30 am, reaching Tirupati by 7.15 am. On its return leg, the flight will leave Tirupati at 7.45 am and land in Mumbai at 9.25 am, ensuring convenient travel schedules for passengers, said Tirupati Airport Director M Srinivnasa Rao.

This direct flight not only enhances accessibility for devotees visiting the sacred temple of Lord Venkateswara but also opens up new opportunities for commerce and cultural exchange between the two cities.