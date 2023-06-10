Introduce telemedicine services in nephrology wing: TTD EO

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on Friday directed the SVIMS (Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences) officials to introduce telemedicine services in the Nephrology wing of super speciality hospital to provide online advice and medicare to kidney patients.

The EO who inspected the hospital, went around the Nephrology and Urology wards in SVIMS along with the TTD Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Sada Bhargavi and SVIMS Director Dr Vengamma and inspected the inpatient wards, dialysis and ICU wards.

The doctors informed the EO on the high demand for dialysis bags, following which he immediately spoke to Dr Chandrasekhar Reddy, APMSIDC Chairman and requested him to fulfil the demand for dialysis bags at SVIMS.

During his interaction with the patients, the EO assured the patients of all assistance to get government pension for dialysis patients, to meet their monthly medical requirements and for their living. He also spoke to medical students in SVIMS on the quality of breakfast

and meals being provided to them in the SVIMS hostel canteen.

During his review with HoDs of SVIMS, the EO instructed the officials to streamline the hospital administration and engineering works with special software and complimented the excellent performance of Nephrology and Urology wings in SVIMS.

TTD Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer O Balaji, SVIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Urology Head Dr Anil, Dr Shivkumar, Dr Nagraj, General Manager Suresh Kumar and TTD IT General Manager Sandeep were present.