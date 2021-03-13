Jagan Sainiks created wave in Gram Panchayat polls: Subba Reddy

Tirupati: Jagan Sainkis created a wave in the recent Gram Panchayat elections in Chandragiri constituency, where the YSRCP won 98 per cent of the Panchayats in the Assembly setting an unbreakable record in the history of local body elections, said TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, who is also YSRCP in-charge for Chittoor district.

Addressing a mammoth 'Vijayotsava Sabha (victory) meeting held at Thanapalli cross in the city coinciding with YSRCP Formation Day held to celebrate the party spectacular win in the elections in which the party won 105 Panchayats against 108 in Chandragiri constituency, Subba Reddy said that the party candidates victory proved beyond any doubt the popularity of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MLA of Chandragiri constituency and also a testimony to his able leadership and commitment to the party and welfare of people in his constituency.

The unprecedented win of the party candidates in the Panchayat elections is a fitting punishment to the opposition leader and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for his misdeeds and also for his failure to do anything to his native constituency development when he was chief minister for about 15 years, Reddy said adding that it seems the

people acted in vengeance in voting against Naidu for creating troubles to Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who faced the vindictive politics of Naidu. "It is a reward to Chevireddy for standing boldly against Naidu and his cheap politics," he observed.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Chittoor MP Reddappa said the party win in the Panchayats elections heralded a new era of prosperity. The two leaders called on the new elected Sarpanches, MPTCs to do their best to realise the real gram swaraj and for making the party strong from gross root level making it an invincible force.

Bhaskar Reddy said that it was Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who saw all the promises made in the election manifesto fulfilled within a year and taking the administration to the doorsteps of people through volunteers systems saw people overwhelming supporting party candidates in Panchayat elections.