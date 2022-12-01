JEO inaugurates Srivari darshan ticket counters in Tirupati

Tirupati: Now onwards, the TTD will issue Srivani Darshan tickets at Tirupati, said TTD JEO Veerabrahmam on Wednesday after inaugurating the Srivani ticket counter for darshan at Madhavam rest house in Tirupati. After performing special pujas, the JEO issued the first Srivani ticket at Tirupati to N Lakshmi Harish and G Roop Sindhu couple of Guntur, to mark the shifting of counters from Tirumala to Tirupati as part of TTD's larger efforts to ease congestion more so for accommodation in Tirumala. Speaking to media, the JEO said till date those who donated Rs 10,000 to Srivani Trust could get one VIP break ticket of Rs 500 at Tirumala only. Donors had to visit Tirumala one-day ahead and submit papers for tickets.

TTD management had noticed the hardships of donors and hence commenced issuance of Srivani offline tickets at Tirupati and also the allotment of accommodation on availability in Madhavam Rest House in Tirupati which was hitherto in Tirumala along with the issuance of the tickets.

The JEO said the new system will be helpful to devotees as they could stay at Madhavam which is close to bus station and railway station and leave for Tirumala early morning directly for darshan.

He said the Srivari Trust funds are being used for rejuvenation of dilapidated ancient temples and also to construct new temples and bhajan mandirs in interior places. In the first phase, 502 SV temples have been built from the trust funds and nod was given for the construction of another 1,500 temples.

He appealed to devotees to utilise the Srivani trust counters at Madhavam and complimented the Union Bank, which had come forward to manage the counters.

It may be noted here that the demand for darshan linked Srivani Trust donation has been picking with more and more devotees desires to have good darshan on par with VIP break opting it, to get break darshan with no recommendations from VIPs like ministers, MPs, MLAs and other prominent persons.

TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Union Bank Regional Head Ram Prasad, Chief Managers Brahmaiah and Nagesh Kumar were present.