Judicial probe into Tirupati stampede gathers pace
Commission sends notices to Tirupati Collector, SP and TTD EO asking them to appear before it on March 17 & 18
TIRUPATI: The judicial inquiry into the tragic stampede at Padmavathi Municipal Park in Bairagipatteda on January 8 has intensified, with retired High Court judge Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy leading the probe to uncover the causes and identify those responsible for the incident that claimed six lives and left 44 injured.
In a significant development, the Judicial Commission has summoned District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP V Harshavardhan Raju and TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao to appear in person on March 17 and 18. The officials have been directed to present all relevant information regarding the tragedy during their appearance.
Justice Satyanarayana Murthy has been diligently conducting inquiries over the past few days, nearly completing his interactions with the victims. While several victims appeared in person to provide their statements, others were questioned virtually due to distance and other constraints. The latest notices to senior officials seek clarity on the measures taken for the safety and security of devotees waiting for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan passes, as well as the authorities’ preparedness for the issuance of the passes. The inquiry is expected to shed light on lapses, if any that contributed to the unfortunate incident.