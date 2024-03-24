Kadapa: Adequate water supply for summer assured

Kadapa : To prevent drinking water shortages, district Collector V Vijay Ramaraju announced special initiatives to address water needs in rural and urban areas during summer.

State Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy conducted a comprehensive review of key issues including NREGAS wage generation in drought-prone zones and provision of drinking water needs for the upcoming summer season via video conference from Vijayawada on Saturday.

Accompanied by Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, Collector Vijay Ramaraju participated in the review meeting from here.

The Collector pointed augmentation of labor-intensive works under employment guarantee scheme to address impending summer challenges. Plans have been set in motion to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply for both rural and urban areas, with advanced preparations to mitigate any potential shortages.

While current water levels in the district remain stable, contingency plans are being formulated to ensure sufficient alternative water sources are available by April. Additionally, efforts are underway to address the water requirements of Kadapa town by sourcing water from Mylavaram right canal through Aadinimmaypalli dam, especially considering limited water availability in Penna river.