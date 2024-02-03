Kadapa: Budget sparks protest over subsidy cuts

Kadapa : Budget by the Modi government has triggered strong opposition, particularly from CPM leaders, who expressed their discontent by burning budget copies at old bus stand, Phule circle here on Friday.

CPM district secretary G Chandrasekhar labelled the Central government's budget as anti-people, citing severe cuts in subsidies for essential items such as food, gas, petrol and urea. He emphasised the absence of provisions for employment guarantees and lack of increments for PM Kisan scheme, deeming the reductions detrimental to common citizens, the poor, and farmers. Chandrasekhar criticised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating that the interim budget provided no relief for the common and impoverished population, and instead witnessed reductions in allocations for crucial sectors. He accused the government of merely replicating previously assigned budgets, highlighting the discontent with the lack of new initiatives or improvements.

CPM district leaders Rammohan, Manohar, Dastagiri Reddy, Anvesh Kadapa, city committee members Obulesu, Chandra Reddy and others participated in the protest.