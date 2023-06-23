Live
Kadapa: Home guard’s family gets insurance cheque
Highlights
Kadapa (YSR district): District SP KKN Anburajan on Thursday handed over cheques for a total of Rs 38 lakhs to the family members of home guard, who died in a road accident at Pulivendula recently. Also, he gave them another Rs 8 lakh as fixed deposits.
Speaking on this occasion, the SP enquired Shaik Shameem, wife of the deceased, about her family welfare and assured of extending all the help on behalf of the police department.
It may be recalled that S Baba Prakruddin (HG No 820), who was working as a driver in Pulivendula police station, died in a road accident while on duty, a few days ago.
Additional SP Tushar Dudi, AR ASP SSS V Krishna Rao and others were present.
