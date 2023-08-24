Kareeristi-Varunajapa-Parjanya Shanti Yagam commences

Live
Tirumala: The Kareeristi-Varunajapa-Parjanya Shanti Yagam commenced on a grand religious note at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala on Wednesday.
According to Principal KSS Avadhani, the Yagam will be performed by 32 Ritwiks in the morning, noon and in the evening sessions in different spells.
Among them, a dozen Ritwiks perform Varunajapa and recite Parjanyashanti Mantras standing in the waters of Gogarbham dam.
Another 14 Ritwiks will recite the Slokas from Ramayanam, Mahabharatam and Bhagavatam while remaining perform other rituals. One of the chief priests of Tirumala temple, Venugopala Deekshitulu, faculty and students of Dharmagiri were also
present.
