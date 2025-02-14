Koil Alwar performed at Srinivasa Mangapuram

Tirupati: Ahead of the annual Brahmotsavam from February 18-26, the traditional cleansing ceremony of Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam fete was performed at the Sri Kalyan Venkateswara temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram on Thursday morning.

The fete was performed in the temple from 6.30 am to 10.30 am wherein the temple premises, walls, ceiling, puja accessories and other items were cleaned with performed water mixed with namakopu, sri churnam, kasturi turmeric, pachaku, gadda camphor, sandalwood powder, kumkuma, kichiligadda and other spices.

Later, devotees were allowed Sarva Darshan.

Brahmotsavam will begin with the ankurarpana on the evening of February 17 at the Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple. All Vahana Sevas will be held every day between 8 am to 9 am and 7 am to 8 pm.

The Golden Chariot procession will be held on the February 23 between 4 pm and 5 pm, the Rathotsavam on the February 25 between 8.40 and 9.40 am, and the Chakrasnanam on the 26 between 10 am and 10.20 am.

Meanwhile, Tirupati-based devotee Paradala Mani donated two paradas and two kuralas to the temple. Special deputy EO Varalakshmi, AEO Gopinath, temple priests Narayana Charyulu, superintendent Raj Kumar, other officials and temple staff p were present.