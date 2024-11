Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam on Nov 26

Tirupati: Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, a preparatory cleaning exercise ahead of the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru, will be held on November 26. The Brahmotsavam will commence from November 28. In view of Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, TTD has cancelled Ajith Seva in Tiruchanur temple.

The schedule of Kartika Brahmotsavam and Vahana Sevas is - Dhwajarohanam and Chinna Sesha Vahana seva on November 28; Peddasesha Vahanam and Hamsa Vahanam on November 29; Mutyapu Pandiri and Simha Vahanam on November 30; Kalpavriksha Vahanam and Hanumanta Vahanam on December 1; Pallaki Vahanam and Gaja Vahanam on December 2; Sarvabhupala Vahanam, Golden Chariot and Garuda Vahanam on December 3; Surya Prabha Vahanam and Chandraprabha Vahanam on December 4; Rathotsavam and Aswa Vahanam on December 5; Pallaki Utsavam on December 6; and Pushpa Yagam on December 7.

TTD has made elaborate arrangements for the Navahnika Karthika Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru in Tiruchanoor.