'Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam' cleanses Tirumala temple

Tirumala: The traditional temple cleaning fete 'Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam' was held with utmost religious fervour in Tirumala temple on Tuesday.

As part of the five-hour long cleaning exercise, the entire Tirumala temple, including the sanctum sanctorum, sub-temples, Prakarams and mandapams were cleaned by the temple staff. After cleaning, Sudhi ceremony was performed by the priests before resuming darshan at 12 noon.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said this fete is performed four times in a year on the preceding Tuesday before Telugu Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, annual Brahmotsavams and Vaikunta Ekadasi. Today this fete was performed in connection with Anivara Asthanam to be held in the shrine on July 17. "An aromatic medicinal mixture called Parimalam is applied on the walls, roofs and smeared on entire temple premises which acts as a disinfectant," he said.

TTD board members K Rambhupal Reddy, Maruti Prasad, Sanath Kumar, Madhusudhan Yadav, TTD officials and other officials were also present.