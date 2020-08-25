Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam Held At Sri Pat

Tiruchanoor: Ahead of the Annual Pavithrotsavam festival, the traditional Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was performed at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Tiruchanoor on Tuesday morning.

After morning rituals of Suprabatham, Sahasra Namarchana and Shuddhi the holy task of cleansing the temple premises began at 6am and lasted till 9am. The roofs, temple prakaram, pillars, puja materials were all cleansed with herbs and perfumed water amalgamation called "Parimalam".

Curtains Donated

Devotee couple from Hyderabad, Sri Srinivasulu and Smt Sarada had donated 12 decorative curtains to the temple. Dyeo Smt Jhansi Rani, AEO Sri Subramanyam, Superintendents Smt Malleswari, Sri Madhu and Archakas participated in the event.

Pavitrotsavam from Aug 31- Sept.2

The Pavitrotsavam festival will be conducted at the Sri Padmavati temple in Tiruchanoor from August 31 to September 2, with Ankurarpanam on August 30.

The Three-day Agama ritual will be performed once in a year to ward off any lapses committed either by staff or by devotees during festivals and utsavas in the temple.

As part of the event Pavitra Pratista will be done on August 31 and Pavitra Samarpana on September 1 and Purnahuti on September 2.

In View of Covid-19 restrictions the Pavitrotsavam festival will be performed in Ekantham at Sri Padmavati temple.